RGP Launches Victim Support Team

16 July 2021

The RGP has launched a dedicated Victim Support Team.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Did you know that the Royal Gibraltar Police has a dedicated Victim Support Team?

The specially trained officers are the main point of contact for victims and witnesses and it’s the team’s job to provide advice, guidance and support as a case progresses.

As part of the launch of the Victim Support Team, Detective Sgt Katie Chappory and Detective Constable Steve Cracknell have produced a short video about the new department.

The video can be viewed at: www.police.gi/news/victim-support-team-573

A spokesman for the RGP, said: “We hope that this will build confidence in our criminal justice system and, of course, in us, the Royal Gibraltar Police.”

The Victim Support Team can be contacted on:

∙ 200 67001

∙ 54085219 – The mobile also receives WhatsApp texts

∙ Email contact available