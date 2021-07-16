RGP Launches Victim Support Team
The RGP has launched a dedicated Victim Support Team.
A statement from the RGP follows below:
Did you know that the Royal Gibraltar Police has a dedicated Victim Support Team?
The specially trained officers are the main point of contact for victims and witnesses and it’s the team’s job to provide advice, guidance and support as a case progresses.
As part of the launch of the Victim Support Team, Detective Sgt Katie Chappory and Detective Constable Steve Cracknell have produced a short video about the new department.
The video can be viewed at: www.police.gi/news/victim-support-team-573
A spokesman for the RGP, said: “We hope that this will build confidence in our criminal justice system and, of course, in us, the Royal Gibraltar Police.”
The Victim Support Team can be contacted on:
∙ 200 67001
∙ 54085219 – The mobile also receives WhatsApp texts
∙ Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.