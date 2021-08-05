Gibraltar Breastfeeding Association To Celebrate World Breastfeeding Week

Written by YGTV Team on 05 August 2021 .

A statement from the Gibraltar Breastfeeding Association follows below:

The Gibraltar Breastfeeding Association will be holding a picnic for breastfeeding families in Commonwealth Park Bandstand between 10am and 1pm on Friday 6th August to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week and kick off our list of August activities and competitions.

Breastfeeding families are encouraged to come along and support each other’s journey. Members of the committee will be there for support and advice including issues on sleep, latching, weaning and pregnancy and birth. Trained midwife and health visitor and committee member, Fiona Hutchings will be available throughout the session. Pregnant women welcome.

Come along with a picnic, blanket, snacks and water and join us!