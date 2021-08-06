Together Gibraltar Respond To Leaked Burke Letter
Together Gibraltar says it is "concerned" by the information leaked in an internal email sent by Dr. Derek Burke, former Head of Clinical Governance at the GHA.
A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:
Dr. Burke states that “By Ministerial decree” there had been no “preventable patient harm events or deaths at the GHA and by extension, no patient safety issues.” And goes on to claim that the medical director at the time, Dr Rawal, was “fully aware of the patient safety issues and the ongoing harm and preventable deaths occurring at the GHA.”
In his email, Dr. Burke then states there had been a “collapse of any semblance of a management structure at the GHA” and that all the staff who were considering informing other authorities of these patient safety issues were being threatened with action for breach of contract or breach of the Official Secrets act. He also states that “these acts of personal retribution are a tactic used within Gibraltar’s public sector with those considered not to be ‘toeing the line’.”
He describes those in charge of dishing out this retribution as a “viciously vindictive and petty minded” group of well-connected individuals, so much so that this “cabal” can “trample over Gibraltar employment law and organisational HR procedures” with impunity.
TG would also like to know who is now the Clinical Governance Lead and what measures are in place to guarantee patient safety standards and avoid preventable harm and death. We need our healthcare services to operate efficiently and we need transparency to guarantee that mistakes are acknowledged and processes improved.
The information included in the leaked email from Dr. Burke, if true, amounts to a scandal of unprecedented proportions that should have serious political consequences. It is for this reason thst this inquiry must be urgent, strict and thorough.