Re-Opening Bellavista Day Care Centre

Written by YGTV Team on 12 August 2021 .

The ERS has announced the reinstatement of the activity at Bellavista Day Care Centre. The decision has been taken in view of the decrease of COVID-19 cases in the community, with the subsequent lower risk to Bellavista service users.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

The progressive reopening of the centre will take place on Monday 16th August 2021. The daily number of users will be incremented progressively until reaching full operational capacity by the end of next week.

Support services, such as the Dementia outreach clinic will continue until the day centre is working at full capacity.

The ERS would like to express their gratitude to service users and their families for their support.

Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘I’m pleased that Bellavista Day Care Centre will gradually open its doors over the course of next week. I’d like to take this oppor tunity to thank all those whose hard work and diligence has ensured continuous support to service users throughout the pandemic, through the outreach facility.’





