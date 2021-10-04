Care Agency Managers Complete Leadership Training

Written by YGTV Team on 04 October 2021 .

As part of the Care Agency professional development strategy, the Care Agency management team recently took part in a leadership and training day for all its managers. This was delivered by Jo Abergel from Rock Learning.

The training workshop identified areas of strength within the organisation and recognition where teams could improve on internal working arrangements. The activities covered were aimed at improving productivity, promoting better communication between departments and to encourage a management style that is conducive to a positive working environment and in so doing, continue to boost staff morale.

Carlos Banderas, CEO of the Care Agency, said: “It is well established that positive employee morale leads to an increase in productivity and efficiency in the workplace. When employees genuinely feel valued at work the atmosphere improves which in turn makes the staff feel motivated to work more efficiently and productively. This is the culture we have created at the Care Agency and the reason I encourage management to work closely with their staff to foster positive and professional relations within the workplace”.

The Minister for Health, Care, Justice and Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said: “I would like to thank the Care Agency management for attending this valuable training and for their hard work during one of the most challenging times of their careers. I have seen the Care Agency grow into the organisation that it is today and I am proud of the unfailing efforts of every staff member for how they worked during this pandemic especially to safeguard and promote the wellbeing of their service users. It is highly beneficial for staff to spend time on practice situations during training and to identify areas of improvement. I wish to single out and thank Mr Carlos Banderas who was appointed CEO of the Care Agency just over a year ago for his leadership of this crucial department during the pandemic and for bringing the Agency together.”