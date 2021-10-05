Voice Of Young People Meet Ministers For Youth And Equality

Written by YGTV Team on 05 October 2021 .

The Voice of Young People (VYP), under the auspices of the Gibraltar Youth Service, recently met with the Minister for Youth, Steven Linares and Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The meeting chaired by VYP allowed the young people present to discuss their issues of concern and learn about developments ranging from disability access for people with mobility issues, to access to gender neutral toilets.

Minister Sacramento informed all present that she was very proud to be the first Minister appointed for Equality in Gibraltar and one of the main drives for their policy direction was to make Gibraltar a more inclusive and accepting community. On the subject of accessible toilets, she was happy to inform the group on the progress her department are making regarding the implementation of the RADAR Key Scheme. This scheme offers people with certain disabilities the freedom to use accessible toilets that are fitted with a special lock at any time after public toilets remain closed to the general public. Applications for RADAR keys are available from the Ministry of Equality’s website, https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/department-equality, or by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The VYP felt empowered at having their voices heard at a Ministerial level and as a result, a further meeting is to take place on Diversity Matters where VYP can research the issues that require addressing and discuss solutions going forward.

Should you have an issue or concern and would like your voice to be heard please come along to our drop in sessions on a Tuesday evening from 4 – 6pm at the Youth Centre.