Royal Navy And Royal Marines Charity Champion

Written by YGTV Team on 11 October 2021 .

A Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity Champion has been giving talks to British Forces Personnel in Gibraltar on Friday 8th October.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

CPO Andy Gibbs, who joined the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) in 2017, was invited by British Forces Gibraltar to talk to Royal Navy (RN) personnel from Gibraltar Squadron and HQ Staff about the role that the charity undertakes in supporting RN personnel and their families.

This was a chance for Gibraltar Squadron to thank the RNRMC for grants; which in the last year have supported the squadron in improvements to the outside family area, operational welfare support grant and funding for “Sailor of the Month” awards.

Andy briefed on key topics the charity is involved in going forward and talked about the positives of Pay Roll Giving and Legacy Giving to support the charity.

He said: “It’s not just about raising money; it’s about raising the charity’s profile.”

CPO Gibbs went on to thank the Commodore of BF Gibraltar and the Senior RN Warrant Officer for the invitation.

“It has been an honour to visit Gibraltar and spread the great work of the RNRMC, especially to see how it is improving the lives of serving personnel and their families on the Rock.

“I would like to thank the Commanding Officer Gibraltar Squadron and the Staff Executive Officer for showing me around and looking at possible options the RNRMC could be utilised to improve the time the sailors spend on the waterside”





