Government Says There’s Been A “Strong Start” to the COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Campaign

Written by YGTV Team on 12 October 2021 .

The GHA yesterday successfully completed the first day of the COVID-19 booster vaccine campaign for eligible members of the public and health and care staff.

The booster is being offered to:

- Residents in ERS



- All adults aged 50 years or over



- All health and social care workers



- All those aged 16-49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at high risk of severe COVID-19, and their adult careers



- Adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals



180 members of health and care staff received their booster vaccines yesterday in a separate vaccination clinic at the Primary Care Centre.



The public vaccination team plan to vaccinate between 180 and 216 people every weekday, and approximately 450 per day at weekends. Those eligible will receive a phone call inviting them to an appointment. The vaccines to the public is being administered at the Children’s Health Centre at Suite 975 Europort and appointments will be offered 7 days a week.



You can register your interest in the COVID-19 booster vaccination programme at this link: https://www.gha.gi/pfizerbooster/

Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘I am very pleased with how the first day of Gibraltar’s COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign went, from the logistics and preparations to the smooth process of administering them. We learned a lot from the first vaccination campaign, which was widely praised for its efficiency, and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the many teams and individuals for once again delivering an exceptional service to the public. It is important that those who are offered the booster, take this opportunity so that we can continue to keep Gibraltar and in particular our health services, as safe from Covid as possible.’

