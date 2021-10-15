EY Launches Carbon Snapshot Photographic Competition

Written by YGTV Team on 15 October 2021 .

EY has launched a photographic competition that invites participants to capture initiatives, large and small, that can make a difference to Gibraltar’s carbon footprint. The competition will take place between the 18th and 30th of October.

A statement from EY follows below:

Commenting on the competition, Angelique Linares, Managing Partner, EY, said: ‘EY has announced a global commitment to becoming carbon negative, a goal that EY Gibraltar intends to emulate in our strategic planning. We know that business as well as individuals can make a real difference to our impact on the planet and for us, that starts with what we can do in Gibraltar. The new competition will mark a two-week period of time within which all the small and large initiatives currently being undertaken can be recorded to become an historical record; a record that documents where we are now but also helps set our ambitions for the future.’

The title of the competition is Gibraltar’s Carbon Snapshot. Participants are asked to take, and submit, a maximum of two electronic photographs over a two week period in Gibraltar. With a focus on carbon neutrality subjects they can feature large projects undertaken by government or organisations, smaller initiatives from businesses and also individual actions that anyone might be doing at home, with their sports or recreational club.

There are no categories and the competition is open to everyone living in Gibraltar with a winning prize of £500 and the top 5 images being displayed in the EY offices for a year. There is also an opportunity for the images to be used widely in EY advertising focused on carbon neutrality.

Angelique continued: ‘Our ambition is to not just record what is being done now at a large corporate level and to highlight how individual change can have such a significant impact but also to be able to track, over time and in the future, the progress we make in Gibraltar to mitigating our carbon footprint.’

To be part of a unique project, a project that will record history in the making by taking a snapshot that best illustrates Gibraltar’s drive to achieve the goal of carbon neutrality go to EY Gibraltar’s Facebook or Instagram for the terms and conditions and also how to submit your images.





