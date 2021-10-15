Taking The Lead - Animal Welfare Talk

Written by YGTV Team on 15 October 2021 .

A talk on Animal Welfare was delivered to young people by both Royal Gibraltar Police and Environmental Health Officers this week.

Police Constable Julian Cruz and Environmental Health Officer Ilan Williamson spoke to over a dozen children at the Laguna and Glacis Youth Club last Tuesday.

The aim of the talk was to explain the responsibilities of caring for animals, including vaccinating and registering dogs, and the consequences of not picking up dog poo or keeping dogs on a lead.

PC Cruz, said: “The idea behind the talk is to educate and raise awareness amongst the next generation of animal owners, in order to make them realize that an animal’s welfare is for life and not just for Christmas!”