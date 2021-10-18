SNAG Hold Flag Day Event

Written by YGTV Team on 18 October 2021 .

Last Saturday, SNAG held a flag day at Piazza to raise awareness.

A statement from SNAG follows below:

This Saturday was a busy day for the Special Needs Action Group. An truly amazing effort was undertaken by Joe Norton in aid of SNAG, who set off at the early hours of 4am to complete a 5 times round the rock challenge (yes, you read it correctly, 5 times!). He was joined at different points during the day by supporters of SNAG and we have to say a HUGE well done and THANK YOU to Joe Norton and all those who took part.

SNAG also had a flag day at piazza to raise awareness. We were visited by some familiar faces including Keith Azopardi, Damon Bossino and Craig Sacarello to show their support. We are truly grateful for everyone who took the time to come down and show their support!

SNAG also wishes to take this opportunity to thank all the persons, local companies and establishments that have donated towards our charity. SNAG will continue to invest these funds into the many initiatives that we have developed to support persons with special needs and their families. SNAG would also like to take this opportunity to thank Playtech, who have supported us since the creation of our charity, the GBC Open Day Trust and Scientific Games Gibraltar for their very generous sponsorship/donations which will go towards continuing to provide group therapy to children AND adults with special needs across our community.