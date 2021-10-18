Gibraltar Defence Police Welcome Eight New Officers

Written by YGTV Team on 18 October 2021 .

Following a recruitment process conducted during the summer, the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) has welcomed eight new officers to the force.

Two officers formerly served with the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) will be deployed to operational duties after a short period of initial training.

The remaining six officers will travel to the UK to begin their course on the 25th October. For the first time in the force’s history, the officers will undergo initial training with colleagues in the Ministry of Defence Police. In addition to law and procedure this will include initial training to qualify them as Authorised Firearms Officers (AFOs).

The Chief of Police Rob Allen addressed the new recruits as a group before meeting each of them individually. He commented: “I am delighted to welcome these new additions to the GDP.

“Having had an opportunity to have a chat with each of them, I was particularly impressed by their overall enthusiasm and thirst for knowledge.

“Attending the training in the UK will be different and we will need to give them some additional training on their return to take account of Gibraltar law and procedures. We will also continue to deploy probationary officers alongside their RGP colleagues to further develop their operational capability and procedural knowledge.

“As we continue with a significant process of change and improvement within the GDP, these officers are part of our future and I’m really looking forward to seeing them pass through training and then deploy operationally.”

The 8 new officers:

Pc 60 Joshua Lombard, Pc 72 Seleen Celecia, Pc 99 Julian Avellano, Pc 31 Sebastian Daubney, Pc 69 Jayron Mauro, Pc 66 Chloe Prescott, Pc 96 Jared Buhagiar (former RGP officer) & Pc 59 Joseph Alecio (former RGP officer).