Government Says “No Lawyers Were Present” During Negotiation With TNG

Written by YGTV Team on 20 October 2021 .

The Government says it can confirm that all negotiations in respect of the premia and consideration for the grant of development rights over Bayside / St Anne’s plot and the Eastside plot were conducted “wholly and exclusively” between the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, for the Government, and Mr Tuan Tran, Madam Huong and Mr Adrian Olivero for The TNG Global Foundation.

Mr Picardo was assisted by the Deputy Chief Minster, Joseph Garcia, the Financial Secretary, Albert Mena, and the Chief Technical Officer, Hector Montado. The Government says that “no lawyers were present” for either side from any firm for any part of the negotiation of commercial terms of the transactions.