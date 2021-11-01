Students Visit Tovey Cottage

Written by YGTV Team on 01 November 2021

Nine children, from across our schools and part of the Duke of Edinburgh Scheme, visited Tovey Cottage for an educational talk on our birds of prey, delivered by Vincent Robba from GOHNS Raptor Unit.

He displayed a Lesser Kestrel, a Peregrine Falcon and an Eagle Owl. Some of these students are also actively involved in beach cleaning initiatives with the Nautilus Project.

Tovey Cottage is an educational centre that provides visitors with the opportunity to learn about different species and habitats found in Gibraltar from within the Nature Reserve.

Presentations are often provided to visitors, informing them of all the work that is carried out within the Upper Rock. These talks are often related to the Barbary Partridge breeding programme, Raptor rehabilitation, and other re-introduction initiatives that enhance local biodiversity.

Tovey Cottage is equipped with a number of digital displays which provide details of the rich variety of flora, fauna, and invertebrates that can be found across the Upper Rock. Highlights from the Gibraltar Upper Rock Management Plan also feature on these displays so people can learn about the Nature Reserve’s vast history, and the effective management measures in place to preserve this gem today.

The Field Centre is currently made available to schools who may want to receive educational talks from the Department, or use the site as a base for their project-based learning activities. The vision, however, is to eventually open the site to members of the public and tourists alike who are interested in learning about all the things that make up Gibraltar’s unique and wonderful natural environment.





