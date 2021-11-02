RGP Thanks ‘Enough is Enough’ Demonstrators And Organisers For Cooperation And Assistance

The RGP has thanked everyone who took part in yesterday’s ‘Enough is Enough’ demonstration, particularly the organisers, for their “cooperation and their assistance” with the policing operation. As a result of this cooperation, there was minimal disruption to the general public and to vehicular traffic.

A statement from the RGP continued: “Yesterday’s event provides an ideal opportunity for RGP to remind the public that any public protests and demonstrations must meet the requirements of Gibraltar Law.

“Under the Crimes Act of 2011, anyone organising a public demonstration should be aware that the RGP need to be given advance warning of a demonstration at least 6 days before the planned date of the event.

“This notification enables police to meet and work with organisers to ensure that the proposed event can proceed with minimal disruption to the local community.”