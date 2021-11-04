Minister Cortes Congratulates Successful Dancer

Written by YGTV Team on 04 November 2021 .

Minister for Culture John Cortes today met with Chenille Brown, together with her DanceTeachers from The Showdance Company to congratulate her on her recent success abroad.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Chenille, who had come fourth in the International Dance Organisation European Jazz Championships, won representation at the prestigious Sussex Festival of Dance at this year’s Gibraltar International Dance Festival. She competed in the Sussex Festival recently and was placed 2nd in the Contemporary division and 4th in the Modern section.

The Minister, Chenille and the Showdance team discussed various aspects of Dance in Gibraltar, remarking on how successful dancers from Gibraltar have been at competitions, and professionally, abroad, and on the large number of young people who take part in the performing arts in Gibraltar. TheMinister wishedChenille, currently studyingA levels atWestside,well for the future and success in pursuing Dance as a career.





