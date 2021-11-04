Unite Opposes Marine Section Inclusion Into Biennial Rotation Agreement

04 November 2021

Unite the Union has stated it “cannot accept the Marine Section’s inclusion” into Custom’s Biennial rotation Agreement.

A statement from Unite the Union follows below:

Unite the Union, as the Union which currently hold Bargaining Rights for HM Custom’s Marine Section and as a responsible Union looking out for the interest and Health and Safety of all HM Customs Officer’s, cannot accept the Marine Section’s inclusion into HM Custom’s Biennial rotation Agreement. Our reasons for this stance is as follows:

Following expert recommendations from the Gibraltar Maritime Administration, Maritime Training Organisations and other Law Enforcement Agencies; which regulate the standard of Maritime Officers and the Industry, all recommend against a rotation bound by a time limit for the HM Customs Marine Section. All Sections within HM Customs are equally as important and valuable however; it is important to note that one solution does not fit into every single section, as all HM Customs Section’s carry their own unique difficulties.

Officers within the Marine Section require to be trained to high standard with external accreditation before being able to be considered competent to navigate through the vastly challenging sea environment, with the individual’s hours clocked out at sea being of paramount importance when protecting the well-being of our membership.

Unite is currently engaging with our membership to formalise a structured approach which allows for the transferability between Marine Section and other HM Customs Section’s without Marine Section transfers being bound by any time restrictions as this would place All HM Custom officers at risk. This will include the proviso for any expression of interest by any HM Custom Officer looking to transfer to the Marine Section.

