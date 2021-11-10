Unvaccinated Parents Must Wear A Mask Or Provide Proof Of Negative Swab To Access School Parents’ Evenings

Written by YGTV Team on 10 November 2021 .

Unvaccinated parents who wish to attend enclosed educational settings for parents’ evenings must wear a mask or have a same day negative COVID swab result.

Parents who provide evidence of double vaccination will be able to access internal school spaces without a mask, but will be encouraged to observe social distance and follow “infection prevention and control principles.”

Following questions from YGTV, the Government says that all parents attending such events will need to comply with the 'visitors protocol' which has been established in schools/college for some time.

Additionally, Head Teachers will provide a risk assessment and ensure “generic mitigation measures are included.” One measure is ensuring “maximum ventilation” - as an example, at St Joseph’s school, the parents’ evening was held outside on the terraces.