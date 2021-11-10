GSD Urges Government To Complete Lathbury Barracks Sports Facility

Written by YGTV Team on 10 November 2021 .

The GSD says it “fully understands and empathises” with the President of the Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association in respect of the lack of adequate facilities his association has been suffering from for over two years. The party says thhe GAAA President, Frank Carreras, is correct in saying “all we want is respect”.

A statement continued: “The Minister for Sport announced over four years ago, with much fanfare, that construction of new sporting facilities was to be built at Lathbury Barracks serving not only the Island Games to take place in 2019 but to serve as a “Legacy of Sports Programmes in General”. It is now well over two years since the Island Games took place in Gibraltar and our local Athletics Association are still waiting for their facilities.

“Sports Shadow Minister, Edwin Reyes, has been periodically questioning Government in Parliament about the facilities at Lathbury Barracks since the Island Games were held and the Minister for Sport answered way back on 30th October 2020 that he was optimistic the facilities would be fully completed by the end of 2020 or if not by January 2021.”

Opposition MP Edwin Reyes said: “We are now well into the 2021/2022 Winter Sports Season and it is hugely unfair on Athletics in Gibraltar that yet again for another year they have no athletics track to use for serious training and competition purposes. Any sports lover fully understands why GAAA feels their sport is in a precarious position.

“Gibraltar track athletes obtained some outstanding results during the 2019 Island Games and this could have been the start of a new positive era for local athletics. That momentum is being lost.

“It further saddens me to learn of conflicts that have arisen between Gibraltar FA and Gibraltar AAA over the use of the Victoria Stadium facilities. Gibraltar has traditionally enjoyed excellent relationships between sporting associations and I, therefore, sincerely hope that solutions can be found as soon possible so that we may quickly return to a situation where we have been an example to others around the world.

“The GSD sincerely hopes that Government will act swiftly in ensuring that all sporting facilities are completed and available for use at Lathbury without any further delays. It is unacceptable that delays in implementing track activities with competitive and development programmes places GAAA at risk of losing essential funding already obtained from World Athletics to aid its development programme.”