GHA Marks Diabetes Awareness Month

Written by YGTV Team on .

The GHA is marking Diabetes Awareness Month with a number of events.

November is Diabetes Awareness month, a time when the community comes together to raise  awareness surrounding the condition. This year, the focus of Diabetes Awareness Month is on  prediabetes and preventing the onset of diabetes.  

According to the latest statistics available to the GHA, 10% of people in Gibraltar have either type  1 or type 2 diabetes, with many more at risk of developing the condition. Whilst type 1 diabetes is  not preventable, some type 2 diabetes cases are preventable. There is now an increasing evidence  base that for some people, losing weight can return their blood sugars to normal.  

During the month of November, the GHA will be hosting and collaborating in a number of events  which aim to raise awareness and help inform members of the public of the services available to  them.  

On Saturday 13th November, the Diabetes Association will be holding an information and advice  stand in Main Street. This will be supported by the GHA. Members of the public are encouraged to  visit the stand and chat with the health professionals who will be able to assist and better inform  them of the disease. 

The Minister for Health, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘This year, the Diabetes Association  and the GHA are organising a number of events that aim to raise awareness and improve the  services available to diabetes patients. Around 10% of people in Gibraltar have diabetes but there  are things we can do as individuals to reduce our risk of developing the condition. Raising awareness  of ways to prevent diabetes, as well as of how to manage the condition if it does develop, is an  important first step. Thanks to everyone involved in this initiative.’ 



