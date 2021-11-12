GHA Marks Diabetes Awareness Month

Written by YGTV Team on 12 November 2021 .

The GHA is marking Diabetes Awareness Month with a number of events.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

November is Diabetes Awareness month, a time when the community comes together to raise awareness surrounding the condition. This year, the focus of Diabetes Awareness Month is on prediabetes and preventing the onset of diabetes.

According to the latest statistics available to the GHA, 10% of people in Gibraltar have either type 1 or type 2 diabetes, with many more at risk of developing the condition. Whilst type 1 diabetes is not preventable, some type 2 diabetes cases are preventable. There is now an increasing evidence base that for some people, losing weight can return their blood sugars to normal.

During the month of November, the GHA will be hosting and collaborating in a number of events which aim to raise awareness and help inform members of the public of the services available to them.

On Saturday 13th November, the Diabetes Association will be holding an information and advice stand in Main Street. This will be supported by the GHA. Members of the public are encouraged to visit the stand and chat with the health professionals who will be able to assist and better inform them of the disease.

The Minister for Health, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘This year, the Diabetes Association and the GHA are organising a number of events that aim to raise awareness and improve the services available to diabetes patients. Around 10% of people in Gibraltar have diabetes but there are things we can do as individuals to reduce our risk of developing the condition. Raising awareness of ways to prevent diabetes, as well as of how to manage the condition if it does develop, is an important first step. Thanks to everyone involved in this initiative.’





