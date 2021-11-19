Meeting With All Party Gibraltar Group

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo with the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia today briefed a virtual meeting of theAll Party Gibraltar Group in the UK Parliament.

The meeting included Members from the House of Commons and the House of Lords and was chaired by Sir Bob Neill MP. There were members of the Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat, Scottish National Party, Ulster Unionists and Crossbenchers present.

The discussions centred on the ongoing negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Unionon the future relationship of Gibraltar. The Members oftheAPPGexpressed their continued full support for Gibraltar going forward, on this and on other matters.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to appear before the European Scrutiny Committee of the House ofCommons on Wednesday.






