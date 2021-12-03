GDRF Launches Campaign To Incorporate The UN Convention For Rights Of The Disabled Into Gibraltar Law

Written by YGTV Team on 03 December 2021 .

Gibraltar Disability Rights Foundation have launched a campaign calling on Government to incorporate the UN Convention for the rights of the disabled into Gibraltar law.

A statement from the GDRF follows below:

Equality should not be a policy. It should not be an option to be funded, or not, depending on whether there is excess capital in the public coffers. Equality should be one of the foundations on which society can develop, and build a future based on modern democratic values.

Equality should be enshrined in law, and enforced by our competent authorities, because there is no excuse to create opportunities for some but not for others in a rich, 21st century society like Gibraltar.

In order for this to happen the GDRF demands on behalf of the disabled community, as well as their many family members, friends and allies, that the Government of Gibraltar incorporates the content of the Convention on the rights of the disabled into domestic law, and takes the necessary steps to ensure that the legislative measures required by the Convention are adopted and enforced.

The GDRF will be campaigning for the next months, gathering signatures for a petition that will be brought to all public representatives in the near future. A video explainer is also being circulated in social media.

The group would also like to ask for the support fo the wider community of Gibraltar, convinced as it is that such a caring and sensitive community will understand and support this initiative to bring justice to people with disabilities in Gibraltar.