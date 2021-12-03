BabySTEPPs Express Gynaecology Services Concerns

Written by YGTV Team on 03 December 2021 .

BabySTEPPs have issued a statement calling on the GHA and Ministry of Health to take “immediate steps to reassure the public that patient safety is being kept paramount in what is the core of women's health services”.

A statement from BabySTEPPs follows below:

BabySTEPPs are extremely concerned to hear of the very serious matter of apparent allegations alluded to by the GHA against three Consultant Gynaecologists, and the significant disruptions to obstetric and gynaecology services that will arise from the non-renewal of contracts for three-quarters of the obstetrics and gynaecology team, as well as from any resultant industrial action.

We call on the GHA and Ministry of Health to take immediate steps to reassure the public that patient safety is being kept paramount in what is the core of women's health services by:

1) Thoroughly and transparently addressing any allegations made against the Consultant Gynaecologists with the General Medical Council, to ensure that the public can maintain trust in this service. Alternatively, if the allegations are unsubstantiated, reinstating the relevant consultants until a more thought-out department development plan can be negotiated;

2) Making clear the plans they are implementing to ensure that the delivery of clinical services is not adversely affected at any point e.g. a properly structured process for any handovers that may arise, to ensure minimal disruption to continuity of care.

Furthermore, the apparent lack of consultation with the maternity team is a significant concern given the very close working that these fields require. We urge the Ministry of Health to heed the concerns expressed by the midwives with regard to the direct impact that a sudden overhaul of almost the entire Consultant team will inevitably have on delivery of care to expectant parents as well as patients requiring specialist gynaecology input. This major disruption to the gynaecology team can only be justified if the allegations, once properly investigated are upheld and serious enough to warrant the dismissal of these Consultants.





