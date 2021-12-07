University students returning to Gibraltar for festive period to be offered Booster vaccine

Written by YGTV Team on 07 December 2021 .

The Minister for Health has announced that special arrangements are being made for all eligible university students to be offered their COVID-19 booster vaccine on their return to Gibraltar for the Christmas period.

Returning students are asked to register their interest as soon as possible by completing the following form: https://www.gha.gi/booster-registration-for-university-students/ so that they can be accommodated while in Gibraltar.

The Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘With the Booster vaccine now being offered to all those aged 16 and over, I am very pleased that we will also be able to offer this to all of our students currently studying abroad, but who are returning home for the Christmas period. I would like to please ask that students complete their registration form as soon as possible so that the amazing team at the vaccination centre can facilitate their appointment during their time in Gibraltar. This will help us in our fight against COVID-19 which is important during the festive period and also to keep them safe once they return to university in the New Year.”