WTC Gibraltar Charity Golf Day Raises £3,850 For Two Charities

Written by YGTV Team on 10 December 2021 .

This year’s WTC Gibraltar Charity Golf Day raised £3,850 for Cancer Relief Gibraltar and Hogar Betania Spain.

A statement from WTC Gibraltar follows below:

A record amount of money was raised at this year’s WTC Gibraltar Charity Golf Day at the prestigious La Reserva de Sotogrande golf course. The event, now in its 3rd year, raised the tee-rific amount of £3,850 for Cancer Relief Gibraltar and Hogar Betania Spain.

The crisp wind didn’t stop the event from being a huge success, as 32 players, members and guests of the World Trade Center Gibraltar, took to the course and battled for the cup.

The well-deserved winners of the day were Adam Joseph (Eyas Gaming) and Mike Bull (Cazenove Capital).

Mariela Gancheva from the World Trade Center Gibraltar commented: “I am so thrilled to be able to announce that this is already the 3rd of our very popular WTC Golf Day, which enables our members to get together, share a round of golf while networking, and at the same time raising much needed funds for charity. Our very generous raffle and charity auction are already a tradition during this event. I would like to express my most sincere gratitude to our kind sponsors Kindred Group, Gibtelecom, Specifix Gibraltar, Eyas Gaming, Peter Isola, One Eden, Regus Gibraltar, Hospital Quiron Salud Campo de Gibraltar and the GFA!”