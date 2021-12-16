Minister Daryanani launches new small business board

Written by YGTV Team on 16 December 2021 .

The Minister for Business, Vijay Daryanani, has today introduced the new Small Business Board.

The board comprises business owners from all different sectors. This is the second board since the Minister was given the Business portfolio.

Minister Daryanani said: “You will have noticed that this is an all woman board. I am absolutely delighted with this, business is not only about businessmen. We have some excellent entrepreneurial women in Gibraltar and this is proof of that. I wanted to show our women the respect they deserve, especially at this important juncture of our economic development. When I was appointed Minister for Business 26 months ago I said I wanted to involve as many small business owners in the decision-making. This is part of that process. This is the second business board that I have appointed and I look forward to working with them for the good of our business community and Gibraltar as a whole”.