GDRF To Support Unite Demonstration

Written by YGTV Team on 06 January 2022 .

The Gibraltar Disability Rights Federation (GDRF) says it “wholeheartedly supports” secure employment contracts for Health and Care Workers and an Independent Care Quality Commission to provide a better level of continuity of care for persons with disabilities and will therefore support Unite’s demonstration on Monday 10th January.

A statement continued: “The GDRF has recently called on the Government to address the need for a local independent Care Quality Commission or a similar independent body to monitor, inspect and regulate care and health services. This is one of the representations that the GDRF made in a letter addressed to various Government officials in July last year for which it still awaits an official response in writing. It is the GDRF’s firm belief that such a body would encourage the effective and efficient use of resources which would in turn lead to lower stress levels amongst care staff, higher moral and a better service provision.

“The GDRF issued a Press statement in October 2021 in relation to Survey conducted by Unite the Union on Care Agency Workers and the concerns highlighted by the Survey results. The GDRF once again highlights the importance of the full implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and stresses how a body such as a Care Quality Commission who can monitor and regulate the standard of the service being provided, will help to get the Government closer to meet its obligations under said Convention. The GDRF further highlights that the UN Convention makes clear provisions for States Parties to promote the development of initial and continuing training for professionals and staff working in habilitation and rehabilitation services. The result of which would undoubtedly be a better equipped work force of carers and happier service users.

“The GDRF hopes the Government takes measures to implement these much needed reforms to deliver better environments and conditions for both workers and service users. When developing these reforms the GDRF hopes that the ethos of respecting diversity, promoting equality and ensuring human rights are at the forefront of policy development and provision. The result of this should always be an outcome by which the service user can benefit from the confidence of being in receipt of safe and quality social care governed by professional and statutory standards. Within these standards, the GDRF hopes that the practice of insecure contracts is ended so that Care and Health workers are adequately supported to do their valuable work. Above all, it would lead to a far better level of continuity of care, which is essential and imperative for persons with disabilities. In light of the above, the GDRF will stand in support of Gibraltar's Health and Care Workers in the Demonstration organized by Unite the Union on the 10th Of January.”