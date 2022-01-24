Launch of Residential Parking Scheme – Zone 4

The Government has announce the rollout of next Residential Parking Scheme (RPS) Zone 4. This new zone surrounds the West District from Marina Court in the North to Ordinance Wharf in the South, bordering with RPS Zone 2 in the East. Residents with households within this zone boundary will be eligible to apply for a Resident Parking Permit.

A statement continued: “This follows the successful rollout of RPS Zone 1 in July 2017, Zone 2 in March 2018 and Zone 3 in June 2018 respectively. This is part of recommendations contained within the Sustainable, Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan (STTPP).

“The implementation of designated residential parking zones aims to provide residents of the area with an improved chance of parking whilst still supporting the needs of visitors and commercial activity in those areas. The success of the RPS will rely on effective parking enforcement in these areas and will be regularly patrolled by the appointed Parking Management Officers (PMO’s).

“The introduction and implementation of the RPS Zone 4 is to be launched following detailed and thorough research carried out as part of the STTPP, and takes into account resident and stakeholder feedback. The scheme shares the positive attributes of RPS Zones 1, 2 and 3 and aims to improve certain aspects whilst taking into account the specific core needs of residents within this specific residential area.

“As with RPS Zones 1, 2 and 3, there will be a mix of exclusive resident parking (resident permit holders), free parking and Pay & Display parking as well as loading and unloading bays, disabled parking bays and motorcycle bays. The intention of these residential parking zones is to increase the available parking opportunities for permit holders in the given residential area, as they will no longer need to compete with other visitors to the area. Whilst the scheme itself will not provide a guaranteed parking space for resident permit holders that subscribe to the scheme, it should provide a significantly increased chance of finding a parking space in the area.

“We remind residents within the RPS Zone 4 that they will be eligible to apply for a permit provided that they do not owe Government arrears. Residents are not obliged to apply for a permit if they do not wish to do so, but the number of parking opportunities available to them will be reduced, particularly within an area with limited on-street parking stock. Residents that already own a private garage or parking space or rent one within a Gibraltar Car Parks facility are in fact encouraged not to apply for a permit if not necessary, hence increasing parking opportunities for those who do not have their own parking provision. The RPS Zone 4 will have various pockets of free parking throughout the zone, which allows visitors and smaller commercial vehicles the opportunity to access the zone without restrictions. Additionally, Pay & Display areas are already in operation within Zone 4 aiding parking facilities for visitors and the general public who need to access the zone for commercial purposes. The distribution of all parking stock will be actively assessed and reviewed once the zone is live and settled, and changes may be made to the scheme over time as necessary.

“In order to apply for a Residents Parking Permit, applicants will need to provide proof of residency within the zone, a valid MOT certificate (if applicable) and the Certificate of Vehicle Registration (Log Book), together with proof of identity.

“The permits will be issued on a per household basis with no limit on the number of permits being applied for.

“The cost structure of the permits will be as follows:

- First permit per household £ 5.00 per calendar month

- Second permit per household £10.00 per calendar month

- Third permit per household £20.00 per calendar month

“The incremental price of the permits will be applied on a household basis (that is, per address). The cost of the permits will continue to double for each additional permit issued. More details are provided in the booklet which will be available online.

“Eligible applicants will be charged at the ‘Second permit per household’ rate for the first permit, where the household benefits from a parking space or garage by way of ownership or where an individual residing at that household is renting a parking space or garage under their name.

“Where the above does not apply, any applicant aged 60 or over may purchase the ‘First’ permit at a 50% discount. The discount is only applicable to the ‘First’ permit per household. The cost of any further permits per address, will continue to double from the full first permit price.

“Motorcycles and mopeds will not be required to obtain a Resident’s Parking Permit but will only be able to park in designated motorcycle parking bays within the defined zone.

“Further information on how Residential Parking Scheme Zone 4 will operate is provided within an information booklet, which is available online via the HM Government of Gibraltar (https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/transport-traffic-and-technical-services/parking) and the Gibraltar Car Parks Ltd (https://www.gibcarparks.com/) websites. The application form for Resident’s Parking Permits can also be submitted online via the Gibraltar Car Parks Ltd website, or alternatively the form may be submitted to Gibraltar Car Parks Ltd offices at 7B Admiral Rooke Road.”