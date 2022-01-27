Minister Daryanani Returns From Commonwealth Council Trip To Bangladesh

Written by YGTV Team on 27 January 2022 .

The Minister for Business, Vijay Daryanani, has returned from a trade mission to Bangladesh where he formed part of a delegation at the invitation of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC).

The delegation also included the CEO of the organisation Samantha Cohen and Members of Parliament from the United Kingdom.

Meetings were arranged with the Bangladesh Government including the Foreign Minister, the Minister for the Environment and the Minister for Economic affairs. In addition to this, there were also separate meetings with private sector investors, business leaders and industrialists.

Minister Daryanani explained: “This was an exciting opportunity to visit one of the fastest developing nations in the Commonwealth. We met with business leaders and entrepreneurs, all who were very keen to hear what Gibraltar has to offer. It was clear that there are opportunities in many areas that are relevant to Gibraltar like the hospitality industry and in financial services. In the weeks and months ahead, I hope to follow up the engagement with those I met in order to establish whether there is scope for them to do business with Gibraltar. I also took the opportunity of the visit to develop the interest in Gibraltar of the UK Members of Parliament present.

“The Government is very grateful to the CWEIC for including Gibraltar as part of their delegation. This was an exploratory business mission at this stage so I now look forward to seeing exactly how we can take this interest forward into the future.”