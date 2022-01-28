GDRF Take Over Services Previously Provided By GSCA

Written by YGTV Team on 28 January 2022 .

The Gibraltar Disability Rights Federation says it has taken over the management of the Mobility Scooter Top Up Point Keys and the Panic Buttons from the Senior Citizens Association.

A statement from the Gibraltar Disability Rights Federation follows below:

After the sad news of the passing of our dear friend, and inspirational figure, Manolo Ruiz, the GDRF remains true to our firm commitment made to both the late Mr Ruiz and the Senior Citizens Association to assist with any projects and support in any way we can. We are also committed to ensuring the betterment of the lives of those with age acquired disabilities. After consultation with Mr Ruiz’s son and agreement from Senior Citizen Association Committee members , the GDRF was very honoured and humbled to have been given this opportunity. We once again thank the Senior Citizens Association and Mr Ken Ruiz for their continued support and entrusting us with these services. We will endeavour to continue to great work of the late and sorely missed Manolo Ruiz and the Senior Citizens Association.

In regards to the Top Up Point Keys, Panic Buttons, we would like to issue the following contact information for those who require assistance: