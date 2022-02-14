Job Vacancies - Peninsula

Written by YGTV Team on 14 February 2022 .

ADVERTORIAL



Careers - Graduate Opportunities



At Peninsula, our culture is the foundation to our success and in a community full of diverse, talented and ambitious people, you are given a voice at the table from day one, no matter what your level. As global leaders in marine energy solutions, working for a founder-led culture means that as we continue to grow, we remain true to our entrepreneurial spirit that thrives on teamwork and values.

At Peninsula we believe our greatest asset is our people. We value our commitment to diverse perspectives and a culture of inclusion across the company as we believe that’s what makes us stronger.



That’s why we’re looking for the sharpest minds and brightest talent and empowering them to progress in our culture. At Peninsula, you’ll have the opportunity to be a part of it all, while working with some of the most dynamic, diverse and high performing teams around.



Operating in an industry that knows no borders, we have more than 380 employees, across eighteen offices and three regions. We are proud of our global presence and diversity – Our people reflect the variety of cultures and localities of our customers, allowing us to better understand their needs and deliver exceptional client service.



Our Graduate Programme reflects this and is global in nature, you’ll benefit from the same outstanding training, development, and support wherever you’re based. Alongside this, the rotational structure of our programme has been developed to challenge you in a variety of different ways – all of which will build your confidence, expertise and experience at pace, giving you the knowledge and tools to flourish in your chosen career path.



Our Graduate Programme will help you make the most of your potential, personally and professionally:



We offer a 2-year Graduate Programme, giving you the opportunity to rotate between different departments with the potential of one international posting.



Challenging and substantial responsibilities from your very first entry into the business.



Working for a globally recognised brand, tackling significant global challenges.



If you are dedicated and driven, you have a can-do spirit, and you are willing to learn and take responsibility, we offer the chance to develop your career – and the rewards to match.





Graduate – Supply Trading and Operations



Department/Team: Supply and Trading

Location: Gibraltar

Summary: A unique Opportunity to join the dynamic supply and trading team at Peninsula, incorporating both Trading and Operations, to help us effectively operate as a physical distributor as well as a reseller of global marine fuel.



Full job description: https://www.peninsula360.com/jobs/graduate-supply-trading-and-operations/



Graduate Bunker Trader



Department/Team: Sales & Marketing

Location: Gibraltar

Summary: Engage in the purchase and sale of marine fuel and associated products and to foster profitable and longstanding relationships with a portfolio of counterparties, whist maintaining a risk aware perspective regarding credit risk and payment performance.



Full job description: https://www.peninsula360.com/jobs/graduate-bunker-trader/

Graduate Risk Analyst



Department/Team: Risk

Location: London

Summary: Risk Graduate will be part of the product control & operational risk departments. Product control are responsible for the daily recording and monitoring of trade activity in Front Office, and ensuring activity is within acceptable limits.



Full job description: https://www.peninsula360.com/jobs/graduate-risk-analyst/



How to Apply

Our Graduate Programme 2022 is now open, please feel free to register your interest for our Graduate opportunities by sending your CV and Cover Letter to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.





