Unite Concerned By Reinstatement Of Medical Director

Written by YGTV Team on 16 February 2022 .

Unite the Union has sought clarification from the GHA since the GBC news report on Monday 8th February that the GHA intends to reinstate the previous Medical Director into his former role.

A statement from the Unite follows below:

Unite the Union (Union for workers in Gibraltar) has sought clarification from the GHA since the GBC news report on Monday 8th February that the GHA intends to reinstate the previous MD into his former role. Unite reiterates that the employment tribunal made a finding of fact of physical contact, raised and raising voices, inappropriate language, plus anger and frustration. These findings have not been altered by the subsequent judgments of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal.

Sam Hennessy Regional Officer for Unite the Union said, “If the GHA is to proceed on the reinstatement of the previous Medical Director into his former role then this shows the GHA’s stance on zero tolerance on abuse towards staff is only demonstrated in words, not actions. The Unite the Union Health Branch previously received the commitment from HMGOG that due to several concerns being raised by members across the organisation on the conduct of the previous Medical Director that any reintegration into the GHA would be without line management responsibilities. We have sought clarification from the GHA as to whether recent reports were true and the rationale behind any decision being considered. The GHA have confirmed that no decision at this time has been made and that Unite will be informed once a decision is made. At a time when health workers on the frontline continue to undertake selective industrial action across nursing, industrial grades and dentistry, a decision by the employer to reinstate the previous Medical Director into his former position will undermine the initial improvements experienced in terms of industrial relations. If the GHA proceeds and therefore proves recent news reports to be accurate, then Unite will consider escalation amongst its membership. Furthermore, Unite also remains vigilant against any political pressure from HMGOG in instructing any reinstatement, as this gives lie to the idea of no political interference in the GHA”.

Unite will continue to seek dialogue with its members and the GHA on this issue.





