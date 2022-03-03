Pupils And Staff At Loreto Convent School Take Part In World Book Day

Written by YGTV Team on 03 March 2022 .

Pupils and Staff at Loreto Convent School are celebrating World Book Day.

A statement from Loreto Convent School follows below:

This is something we have missed during these recent covid times, however the school librarians and staff have prepared an action packed selection of activities for the pupils to enjoy throughout the day. There has been a class book quiz, treasure hunt, storytelling, solving the Mystery of the Missing Macan, to name some of the wonderful activities the pupils have been engaged in throughout for the day.