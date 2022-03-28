Liberal Party Statement On Death Of Sir John Chapple

Written by YGTV Team on 28 March 2022 .

The Liberal Party has issued a statement following the passing of former Governor Field Marshal Sir John Chapple.

The Deputy Chief Minister and Leader of the Liberal Party Dr Joseph Garcia CMG MP said: “I am deeply saddened at the death of former Governor Field Marshal Sir John Chapple. He served as Governor from April 1993 until December 1995. I had just started out in active, frontline politics at that time and I remember fondly the historical discussions and exchanges on current affairs that we used to enjoy whenever we met. He will go down in history as a great friend of Gibraltar and a staunch defender of the right of the Gibraltarians to determine their own future. I pass on my most sincere condolences to his wife Lady Chapple and to his family.”