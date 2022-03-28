Marina Club Celebrates Topping Out Ceremony

Written by YGTV Team on 28 March 2022 .

The Marina Club Gibraltar, the latest waterfront residential development by Fairhomes, celebrated its successful structural completion on Friday the 25th of March with what is known as a “Topping Out Ceremony”.

A statement from Fairhomes Gibraltar follows below:

A Topping Out Ceremony is a tradition in which the last structural beam is placed on a development, an important milestone for any construction, and symbolises positive endeavours, good luck for future occupants and continued growth.

The Marina Club is already a roaring success, with all units now sold out, and forms part of a wider expansion of the facilities within Marina Bay and Ocean Village, including additional Superyacht Berths which are designed to attract even more of the world’s most breath-taking vessels to Gibraltar’s vibrant marina community.

In attendance was His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, and the Honourable Chief Minister Fabian Picardo QC MP.

Despite the stormy weather and the heavy red sand “Calima” the day before, the ceremony drew a crowd of around 100 guests. Cava and a variety of canapes were on the menu, with a delightful cake depicting the Marina Club five separate three-storey buildings, painted in pastel colours, complete with swimming pools and Jacuzzis.

Hernan Amadeo D’Adamo, Marina Club PMO Director said: “We can proudly affirm we constitute the only full spectrum property development company in Gibraltar.

The construction expertise of our Project Management Organisation’s professional team of 8 engineers and architects ensured that this large project family of local designers, marine operators, contractors, and international specialists worked effectively and safely together to successfully complete this challenging project stage, developing local marine construction capabilities putting a strong focus on the local environment, residents, and local businesses.”

Hernan continued: “Finally, my thanks again to all who have been and are involved in the creation of this new development and we hope that once the massive advantages, of this more environmentally friendly approach, of building over the sea are appreciated, then Gibraltar will in the future, build over the sea, for the benefit of Gibraltar.”

The exciting Marina Club project consists of 144 waterfront rental apartments, comprising over 10,000 square metres of residential space in five detached three-storey buildings, finding itself just a two-minute walk away from World Trade Center Gibraltar, the most globally connected office building in the region.

The project is only a ten-minute walk to the Gibraltar International Airport and the frontier with Spain and is planned to be completed by the end of May 2023.





