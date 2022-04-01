Warrant Officer Promotion

Written by YGTV Team on .

Today the Princess Royal Medical Centre (PRMC) celebrated the promotion of Chief Petty Officer Medical Technician Alan Darch to Warrant Officer 2 Royal Navy. 

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

WO2 Darch has enjoyed a lively and varied 25 years in the service, enjoying a mix of both  Royal Marines and Surface Fleet drafts as well as Overseas service, where he has spent the  last 7 years in Gibraltar. 

In his current role WO2 Darch is effectively treble hatted here in Gibraltar - he leads all  Defence Primary Health Care medicines management in the PRMC which directly  contributes to the safe and effective care of our patient population. 

WO2 Darch supports all deployable and visiting units with their medical logistic requirements  in his Operational Medical Support Group Role, and his outstanding contribution to the  COVID-19 vaccination programme, supporting local and visiting units has significantly  increased the Operational Effectiveness of these units. 

Additionally, Darch is the Head of Cadre to the Royal Navy Pharmacy Technician branch,  using his experience to invest in subordinate development, satisfy the branch requirements  for General Pharmaceutical Council regulation, and represents the needs of the cadre within the wider aims of the Royal Navy Medical Services.  

Darch was awarded his WO2 rank slides by our Principal Medical Officer Surgeon  Commander Carolyn Jones. He said: “I am proud to be the first Warrant Officer to be  promoted in the trade, which has only been around since 2017.” 



share with Whatsapp