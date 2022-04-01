Warrant Officer Promotion

Today the Princess Royal Medical Centre (PRMC) celebrated the promotion of Chief Petty Officer Medical Technician Alan Darch to Warrant Officer 2 Royal Navy.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

WO2 Darch has enjoyed a lively and varied 25 years in the service, enjoying a mix of both Royal Marines and Surface Fleet drafts as well as Overseas service, where he has spent the last 7 years in Gibraltar.

In his current role WO2 Darch is effectively treble hatted here in Gibraltar - he leads all Defence Primary Health Care medicines management in the PRMC which directly contributes to the safe and effective care of our patient population.

WO2 Darch supports all deployable and visiting units with their medical logistic requirements in his Operational Medical Support Group Role, and his outstanding contribution to the COVID-19 vaccination programme, supporting local and visiting units has significantly increased the Operational Effectiveness of these units.

Additionally, Darch is the Head of Cadre to the Royal Navy Pharmacy Technician branch, using his experience to invest in subordinate development, satisfy the branch requirements for General Pharmaceutical Council regulation, and represents the needs of the cadre within the wider aims of the Royal Navy Medical Services.

Darch was awarded his WO2 rank slides by our Principal Medical Officer Surgeon Commander Carolyn Jones. He said: “I am proud to be the first Warrant Officer to be promoted in the trade, which has only been around since 2017.”





