Tax Essay Prize Launches In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 07 April 2022 .

The inaugural Gibraltar Tax Essay Prize launches today. The Award is sponsored by Sovereign Gibraltar and was originated by Hassans’ Partner and local podcast host, Grahame Jackson.

matters related to domestic Gibraltar taxation, i.e., any impost, charge, tax, stamp duty, import duty or other customs duty or excise or other similar imposed by Her Majesty's Government of Gibraltar or its related Agencies under statute of the Parliament of Gibraltar.

matters related to domestic Gibraltar taxation, i.e., any impost, charge, tax, stamp duty, import duty or other customs duty or excise or other similar imposed by Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar or its related Agencies under statute of the Parliament of Gibraltar.

or

international taxation matters which have a material impact on or in relation to the taxation systems (both direct and indirect taxes) of Gibraltar.

The judging panel is chaired by Rory Mullan QC, Old Square Tax Chambers; John Azzopardi CTA Tax Director at RSM; Lynette Chaudhary, Director, Sovereign Tax Services; Stephen Carreras, Tax Manager at EY Gibraltar and Grahame Jackson ADIT, Hassans.

John Blake, Managing Director of Sovereign Trust (Gibraltar) Limited comments:

“The objective of the Prize is to recognise and increase accessibility to sound and insightful literature on the Gibraltar taxation system and its place in the international taxation system.

Prior to the introduction of the Certificate of Competence in Gibraltar Tax there was no formal qualification in Gibraltar taxation; professionals learned as they went along, and with the introduction of the Certificate the profession began a long road to upskilling. In addition, the advent of distance learning has allowed individuals to achieve highly respected international tax qualifications from Gibraltar, for example, the Advanced Diploma in International Taxation. The aim is that by pooling academic knowledge from across the profession, and recognising individuals for their work, we will also help create a community of tax advisers, beneficial to the Gibraltar tax profession and to Gibraltar as a whole.”

Grahame Jackson, founder of the Prize, adds:

“Gibraltar is a leading global finance centre with an active tax profession. We should encourage talent, reward tax related activities and encourage those who have strong and innovative opinions and thinking to come to the fore and ensure that this knowledge is accessible and helpful to up-and-coming tax professionals.

In order to encourage young and emerging talent, we have also included an under 25 category and we really look forward to reading their insights.”

Each entry should be original content, between 2500 and 7000 words, fully referenced and should avoid simple histories and simple factual descriptions of the law.

All applications must be made by Friday 17th June 2022, emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Winners will be contacted by the end of July 2022.

Full rules can be found here and any queries directed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .