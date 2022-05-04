University of Gibraltar to Host the 25th European Association of Substance Abuse Research (EASAR) Conference

Written by YGTV Team on 04 May 2022 .

The University’s Centre of Excellence in Responsible Gaming (CERG) is set to host the 25th European Association of Substance Abuse Research (EASAR) Conference. The Conference will take place at the University’s Europa Point Campus, from 12th to 15th May 2022.

EASAR’s annual scientific conferences aim to stimulate and strengthen European cooperation with regard to addiction research, assisting in its prevention and treatment and contributing to the wellbeing of the public. Despite its name, EASAR extensively covers the topics of behavioural addictions and problem gambling.



On the announcement that Gibraltar had been selected as the conference host, Dr Zsolt Demetrovics, Chair of the CERG, said, “We feel extremely privileged to be able to host this prestigious scientific event in Gibraltar, even more so as we have over 60 researchers from more than 15 countries who have confirmed their attendance.”



The international conference will be opened by Hon. Prof John Cortes, MP (Minister for the University), and Professor Ludwig Kraus (President of the EASAR).



Given the number of experts in their fields that will be attending the conference, the organisers have agreed, for the first time, to commence the conference with a series of talks that will be open to the public. Members of the public are invited to attend a series of ‘public lectures on problem gambling’ on Thursday 12th May (17.00 to 19.00), and a series of ‘public lectures on addiction’ on Friday 13th May 2022 (14.00 to 16.00).



Members of the public can register their attendance for the Thursday 12th May event, ‘Public Lecture on Problem Gambling’ here: https://www.unigib.edu.gi/events/public-lectures-on-problem-gambling/



Members of the public can register their attendance for the Friday 13th May event, ‘Public Lectures on Addictions’ here: https://www.unigib.edu.gi/events/public-lectures-on-addictions/



Centre of Excellence in Responsible Gaming



The Centre of Excellence in Responsible Gaming (CERG) is a multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary research institute that aims to study the etiological factors of addictive disorders and contribute to their effective prevention and treatment.



The CERG’s goal is to gain a deeper understanding of gambling behaviour and addiction processes through research, and contribute to evidence based safer gambling interventions.



