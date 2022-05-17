New Superyacht Berthing Facilities At Marina Club Ocean Village And Marina Bay

This week some of the new superyacht pontoons will be installed at the Marina Club development.

A statement from Ocean Village follows below:

A key stage of the multi-million enhancement of Ocean Village and Marina Bay marinas takes place this week, with the installation of some of the brand-new superyacht pontoons.

Unlike the typical pontoons found in marinas, these pontoons require massive, customised truss structures to form part of the infrastructure to protect both the superyachts, and also the built environment and infrastructure surrounding it.

Once complete, these new berthing facilities will be the first choice in Gibraltar for superyachts that visit the region, offering powered berths with best-in-class ancillary services and amenities; all set within the resort style environment that Ocean Village and Marina Bay enjoys.

The multi-million-pound investment into new superyacht berthing facilities has been undertaken as part of the Marina Club development, which topped out recently and in the next 12 months will be delivering 144 waterside apartments across five buildings, with accompanying resort decks.

Just 10 minutes from the frontier and Gibraltar International Airport, Marina Club will offer a choice of studio,1- and 2-bedroom apartments. All will benefit from their own private balconies and will be optionally furnished for a tailor-made rental-living experience, complemented by fantastic amenity space in the form of landscaped leisure resort and pool areas at roof level that are interconnected by sky bridges.

Residents will enjoy a high-quality executive-living environment, designed to cater for the fast-paced lifestyles of Gibraltar’s key workers. Marina Club will be the newest member of the award-winning Ocean Village development family.





