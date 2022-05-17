Minister Daryanani Welcomes Two Inaugural Cruise Ships to Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 17 May 2022 .

Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, has welcomed the Sea Cloud Spirit cruise ship and the Carnival Pride cruise ship to Gibraltar.

On Saturday 14th May the Sea Cloud Spirit arrived in Gibraltar from its last port of call in Malaga at 13:30hrs and departed later on that afternoon at 18:30. The vessel has a gross tonnage of 4228 and a length of 138m. The Sea Cloud Spirit has a maximum capacity of 136 passengers and 85 crew over its 5 decks. On this occasion the vessel was carrying 80 passengers and 75 crew.



On Monday 16th May it was the turn of the Carnival Pride. The ship arrived at the Gibraltar port at 09:00 and departed later that day at 17:00. The vessel has a gross tonnage of 88,500 and is 294m long. The Carnival Pride has a maximum capacity of 2,680 passengers and 930 crew over its twelve decks. On this occasion is was carrying 1,455 passengers and 888 crew.



Minister Daryanani exchanged plaques with the respective captains at the Cruise Terminal.



Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, said: “I am delighted to see that the inaugurals keep coming. This allows us to promote the success of our port and our popularity as a cruising destination. Over the last few weeks while I have been marketing Gibraltar abroad, people have seen all these inaugurals in the cruise press worldwide and have engaged with me about what we have planned for the coming years. This proves that our marketing is paying dividends and we will continue pushing our brand over the coming months.”





