Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Exhibition

Written by YGTV Team on 30 May 2022 .

The Gibraltar National Archives says it is proud to present Her Majesty’s Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee exhibition.

Anthony W Pitaluga, Gibraltar Archivist and Head of the Gibraltar National Archives has been responsible for its curation.



Dr Joseph Garcia, Deputy Chief Minister of Gibraltar, and Minister with responsibility for the Gibraltar National Archives, will officially open the exhibition at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery on Monday.



Thereafter, the exhibition will be accessible to the public as from Tuesday the 7th of June to Friday the 22nd of July 2022 inclusive.



Opening hours are Monday to Friday:



7th – 13th June: 0900-1600 (winter hours)



14th June – 22nd July: 0830-1400 (summer hours)



On display will be 303 captioned images, on 202 A1 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) panels.



The exhibition comprises four main sections, entitled: Heiress Presumptive, Accession & Coronation, Royal Tour & Gibraltar Visit, and Seventy Years of Reign.



Entry is free of charge.



The Gibraltar National Archives takes this opportunity to congratulate Her Majesty the Queen on achieving such an important milestone.