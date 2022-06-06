Hebrew Primary School Celebrates Platinum Jubilee with a Street Party

Written by YGTV Team on 06 June 2022 .

The children at Hebrew Primary School held a street party to commemorate Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as part of the school’s wider Jubilee celebrations. They have been working collaboratively on several displays and art projects, bake-offs, as well as researching the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, in the weeks leading up to the Jubilee. This culminated in a whole school event that filled Bomb House Lane with colour, pomp, music and pageantry largely from the artwork produced by the children. Glorious sunshine bathed the bountiful table set out by the Parent’s Association, a very hard working group of individuals that toiled late into the night in support of the event. Children were treated to a variety of healthy snacks and sandwiches, drinks and ice pops to enjoy in the presence of Minister Cortes, who joined in the celebrations along with them. Indeed one staff member brought in flags that had actually flown in Gibraltar on the Queen’s actual coronation date in 1952, adding a splash of historical relevance to the event. The children brought proceedings to an end with a hearty “Three Cheers” in honour of Her Majesty the Queen!

Teachers and SNLSA’s, the school secretary, caretaker and the Parents' Association came together to provide the children with a memorable experience for them to celebrate and remember Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne. The event has indeed been a marvellous example of teamwork and highlights the strength of the wider school community at HPS. Heartfelt thanks go to the aforementioned Parents Association and school staff, with a very special mention to Eroski for donating all the food and drinks. However, the largest thanks go to the children of HPS who worked so hard in the lead up to the street party and added a dash of colour in their red, white and blues on the day.













