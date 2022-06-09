Her Majesty The Queen’s Birthday Parade

Her Majesty The Queen’s Birthday Parade took place earlier today in front of The Earl and Countess of Wessex.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

It was a proud occasion for the Royal Gibraltar Regiment today after they conducted Her Majesty The Queen’s Birthday Parade in front of The Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Thousands of onlookers packed Casemates Square to watch the ceremony, which was also attended by the Governor of Gibraltar, His Excellency Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL, the Chief Minister, The Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, Commander British Forces, Commodore Steve Dainton and His Worship The Mayor of Gibraltar Christian Santos GMD.

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment fired a 21 Gun Salute to mark the celebration of Her Majesty The Queen’s official birthday and her Platinum Jubilee Anniversary – the first time a British Monarch has reached this milestone.

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment's Band and Corps of Drums, as well as members of the Royal Irish Regiment's Band, provided musical entertainment to the audience.



