New GHA Online Services

Written by YGTV Team on 14 June 2022 .

The GHA in conjunction with Digital Services will launch a new online eService for the Primary Care Centre tomorrow. The move delivers telephone consultations with GPs as well as facilitating an improved service with repeat prescriptions and requests for sick notes. Users who do not wish to or are not able to visit the PCC may now consult their GP’s by telephone.

A statement continued: “These measures are part of a strategy to facilitate access to services provided by the GHA at the Primary Care Centre and will in the near future lead to Video consultations, an improved booking system and more focused community medicine. All of these combined will deliver a more efficient and effective service for the community as the GHA tackles the high demand on its existing systems, which are not delivering the level of service the GHA aspires to.



“In addition to booking your GP telephone consultation online, requesting sick notes and/or repeat prescriptions, users will also be able to book the following advanced appointment services on the online booking system;



1. Blood tests



2. Well woman clinic



3. Sexual health clinic



4. Over 70s driving medical



5. Smoking cessation



6. Smears



“The PCC Telephone booking system will continue to service client bookings as further changes are introduced in the short term.”



Director General Patrick Geoghan commented: “We have been working to improve the appointment systems for some time and I am pleased that we are now able to deliver the first of a number of steps that will deliver a better and improved service for our users. We will continue to work to deliver the levels of service our community deserves and I have no doubt we will deliver.”



People seeking to use these online services are required to link their eServices account to the GHA System. This can be done now by selecting “Register for Health eServices” located under the Health section https://portal.egov.gi/All-Services/GHA/Link-to-GHA