Military Training Exercises 24th - 25th June 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 17 June 2022 .

Military personnel will be conducting operationally focused training in and around the Rock of Gibraltar including in the Bay of Gibraltar on the 24th and 25th June. They will be dressed in military uniform, possibly wearing cam cream and carrying equipment, they will also have their weapon systems with them (but not loaded).

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Your enduring support permitting this activity is really appreciated.

The personnel can be approached and talked to, in fact this adds to their training, and we thank you for doing it!

24th June - 0800 – 0930hrs

Tactical insertion by surface means (using the RNGS and their RHIBs) to patrol from the Naval Base to Rosia Bay via sea.

Foot patrol from Rosia Bay to Buffadero Training Camp

25th June - 1400 – 2200hrs

Foot Patrol: The route is from Buffadero Training Camp down to Europa Road around the headland, along Europa Advance Rd to the gates into Arrow Street Tunnel.

