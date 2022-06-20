Cyber Risks 2022 Executive Briefing To Be Hosted At Sunborn By Comtact UK And Sovereign Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 20 June 2022 .

Comtact, one of the leading providers of Cyber security services in the UK in partnership with Sovereign Gibraltar are hosting an executive briefing on 29th June at the Sunborn Yacht Hotel – ‘Cyber Risks 2022’

A statement from the Sovereign Gibraltar follows below:

Presentations by various expert keynotes will be delivered in an afternoon session starting at 5pm to help CEOs, CTOs and Senior Executives better understand the challenges posed by cyber-attacks and what an organisation needs to consider.

The session will cover topics on: the evolving threat landscape and the risks presented to organisations, real life hacks and breaches – an insight into corporate and nation state attacks, implications of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, security aspects of distributed ledger technology (DLT), information security beyond the technology – business policy and IG and Cyber maturity scale – where are you on this and how you can drive maturity.

We live in an increasingly connected Digital and Online world where all businesses and organisations are facing serious cyber threats on a daily basis. These have increased exponentially with recent increased home, remote and mobile working. The internet and information technology (IT) systems were built for the sharing of information and not its protection, and this combined with the industrialisation of Cyber Crime by both organised gangs and nation states creates risks to information security.

The negative implications of attacks targeting all types of information and assets in all types of industries cannot be underestimated, with extortions on the increase year after year. The societal, economic, operational and brand reputation impact of cybersecurity breaches are extensive.

For over 15 years, Comtact have been supporting businesses and government organisations to navigate the rapidly changing world of Cyber risks, working in partnership with our clients teams.

Comtact has been acknowledged as one of the UK’s fastest growing cloud security companies and has triumphed twice in the Sunday Times Tech Track 100, Deloitte Fast 50 UK and 500 EMEA and National Business Awards. Their most recent awards include winning the 2021 Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine and being named as one of the 5 Top Managed Security Services Companies in the UK.

Dominic List, a high-profile UK entrepreneur who founded Comtact in 2005, and is the CEO commented “As a hub for many internationally focused and high-profile businesses, Gibraltar is a logical jurisdiction for us to set our sights on and help support the growth of the industry in the key sectors in which Gibraltar operates. This event coincides with the launch of Comtact’s Gibraltar business, having already supported a number of high-profile organisations in 2022

Sovereign Insurance Services (SIS) offer their clients cutting-edge insurance products and services tailored to reflect specific needs.

SIS work closely with leading cyber insurance companies and Lloyds syndicates in London, ensuring that clients enjoy the best advice, widest available coverage and access to risk management and incident response specialists.

Iain Wilson, Managing Director of SIS commented “We believe every organisation should consider cyber-attacks as a fundamental threat to the continued existence of their business. Frequency and severity of attacks are on the rise, and fraudsters are becoming ever more sophisticated. Cyber insurance is an important consideration when it comes to managing the risk.”

The keynotes for this session will be delivered by Joe Bertnick – Head of Data Centre Security Symantec (Silicon Valley), Comtact Cybersecurity CISO; John Wright – Gartner Partner, UK Cabinet advisor CIO – UK Land Registry; Iain Wilson – Managing Director, Sovereign Insurance Services; and Dominic List –Comtact CEO & founder. Opening remarks from Albert Isola – Minister for Digital and Financial Services, HM Government Gibraltar.

To register your interest please email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.






