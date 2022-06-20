Autumn Poetry Competition 2022
Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and in conjunction with The Gibraltar Chronicle, will hold a Poetry Competition as part of the 2022 Autumn Cultural Programme.
A statement follows below:
The competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar who may submit two original works.
The overall winner will receive the Ministry of Culture prize of £1000 and a trophy. Additionally, there will be six other categories as follows:
- School Years 4 to 5
- School Years 6 to 7
- School Years 8 to 10
- School Years 11 to 13
- Adult Category
- Best Poem in the Spanish Language
Thewinner in each school categorywill receive a voucher and a pen kindly donated by TheGibraltar Chronicle, plus a Trophy from the Ministry of Culture. The winners in the Adult category and the Spanish Language category will receive a 6 month online subscription of The Gibraltar Chronicle and a Trophy from the Ministry of Culture. All the winning entries will be printed in The Gibraltar Chronicle.
Entry Form and Rules are available from:
- All Schools
- The Department of Education, 23 Queensway
- GCS, John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street
- Events Department, City Hall
- E-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
- Online: www.cuture.gi
Entries must be submitted to GCS at the City Hall by Friday 7th October 2022.