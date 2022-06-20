Autumn Poetry Competition 2022

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and in conjunction with The Gibraltar Chronicle, will hold a Poetry Competition as part of the 2022 Autumn Cultural Programme. 

The competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar who may submit two original works. 

The overall winner will receive the Ministry of Culture prize of £1000 and a trophy. Additionally, there will be six other categories as follows: 

  1. School Years 4 to 5 
  2. School Years 6 to 7 
  3. School Years 8 to 10  
  4. School Years 11 to 13 
  5. Adult Category 
  6. Best Poem in the Spanish Language 

Thewinner in each school categorywill receive a voucher and a pen kindly donated by TheGibraltar Chronicle, plus a Trophy from the Ministry of Culture. The winners in the Adult category and the Spanish Language category will receive a 6 month online subscription of The Gibraltar Chronicle and a Trophy from the Ministry of Culture. All the winning entries will be printed in The Gibraltar Chronicle. 

  

Entry Form and Rules are available from: 

  • All Schools 
  • The Department of Education, 23 Queensway 
  • GCS, John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street 
  • Events Department, City Hall

 

  • E-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. 
  • Online: www.cuture.gi

Entries must be submitted to GCS at the City Hall by Friday 7th October 2022.



 

 

