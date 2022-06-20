Autumn Poetry Competition 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 20 June 2022 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and in conjunction with The Gibraltar Chronicle, will hold a Poetry Competition as part of the 2022 Autumn Cultural Programme.

A statement follows below:

The competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar who may submit two original works.

The overall winner will receive the Ministry of Culture prize of £1000 and a trophy. Additionally, there will be six other categories as follows:

School Years 4 to 5 School Years 6 to 7 School Years 8 to 10 School Years 11 to 13 Adult Category Best Poem in the Spanish Language

Thewinner in each school categorywill receive a voucher and a pen kindly donated by TheGibraltar Chronicle, plus a Trophy from the Ministry of Culture. The winners in the Adult category and the Spanish Language category will receive a 6 month online subscription of The Gibraltar Chronicle and a Trophy from the Ministry of Culture. All the winning entries will be printed in The Gibraltar Chronicle.

Entry Form and Rules are available from:

All Schools

The Department of Education, 23 Queensway

GCS, John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street

Events Department, City Hall

E-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Online: www.cuture.gi

Entries must be submitted to GCS at the City Hall by Friday 7th October 2022.





