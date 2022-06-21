James Neish Appointed New GBC CEO

Written by YGTV Team on 21 June 2022 .

The board of GBC has today announced the appointment of James Neish as the new CEO of GBC. James will take up his position on the 3rd October.

GBC’s Chairman, Pepe Caruana, commented “The board is thrilled to have secured someone of James’s calibre as GBC’s next CEO. James was already an outstanding journalist and broadcasting professional when he left GBC in 2016 and the experience he has gained since, working for well-known broadcasters in the UK, including the BBC and Times Radio, made him the standout candidate for the role. He has a clear vision for the future of GBC which is aligned to the board’s view and the skill sets to bring about change. We look forward with excitement at GBC’s next chapter.”



James Neish said: “I hope we can continue to build a GBC that every Gibraltarian will be proud to call their local station. In this fast-moving world the role of our local broadcaster remains as vital as ever. I’m pleased that the GBC board is backing a new, bold vision for the corporation and I look forward to working with old and new colleagues to deliver it for audiences who will always be at the heart of everything we do. I’m thrilled with the opportunity to combine my passion for Gibraltar and broadcasting in this exciting and challenging opportunity. I'm coming home and I can't wait to get to work."



Chief Minister Fabian Picardo added “I am most grateful to the Board for having undertaken this process to recruit the new CEO for GBC. As the National Broadcaster, GBC is an important part of our local community. I am delighted to welcome James Neish back to Gibraltar as our new CEO who returns home having continued working in Broadcasting in London these past years. James will bring his energy, experience and expertise to GBC and I much look forward to working with him for the benefit of our community.”



The recruitment process was led by the board of GBC who appointed a panel consisting of the Chairman and two of its members to consider applications, conduct first and second interviews and report to the board. A final shortlist of four candidates were invited for a second interview and to present their vision for GBC.