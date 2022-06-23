Government Signs MOU With University Of Gibraltar And MMS For Researching And Assisting Seafarers Mental Wellbeing

Written by YGTV Team on 23 June 2022 .

The Ministry for the Port, the University of Gibraltar and Maritime Medical Services Limited (MMS) have signed a MOU with the aim of establishing a Centre of Excellence for Seafarer Health and Mental Wellbeing in Gibraltar. The ultimate goal being to respond to current societal needs as well as shape personal and professional futures through the pursuit of education, training, and research.

A statement from the Government follows below:

With the full support of the Ministry for the Port, MMS will be assisting the University in delivering medical courses under the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping 1978. The parties will be developing and delivering specialized training on Mental HealthAwareness for the Maritime Industry introducing mental health awareness for personnel on shore and on-board vessels including bespoke refresher type training. The MOU also provides for the development of mutually beneficial research projects, funding opportunities and/or consultancies aimed at seafarer health and mental wellbeing.

The Vice-Chancellor at the University of Gibraltar, Professor Catherine Bachleda, said: “At the University of Gibraltar, we have always worked to support the health and wellbeing of our students, whether they are studying with us on campus or completing a placement. Signing this MOU is the natural next step in this work, recognizing the need to support seafarers, beyond their time as students”.

The Minister for the Port, Vijay Daryanani MP, commented: “Due to the nature of their work seafarers have always faced difficult mental health and wellbeing challenges. These have unfortunately been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Building on the great interest and excellent feedback following a seminar on this issue at Gibraltar Maritime Week, this MOU will serve to ultimately assist seafarers with the unique challenges they face and put the Port of Gibraltar and the University of Gibraltar at the forefront of this important issue affecting seafarers all around the world.”





