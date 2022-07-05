ClimACT Celebrates Schools’ Achievements

Written by YGTV Team on 05 July 2022 .

On Wednesday 29th June school representatives gathered, in the presence of Minister for Education John Cortes and Director of Education, Keri Scott, at the University of Gibraltar to celebrate the first Gibraltar ClimACT Schools Awards.

A statement from the Government follows below:

ClimACT is a movement that was initiated, nearly 5 years ago, by the European funded ClimACT project managed locally by the University of Gibraltar. The SUDOE funded project ceased in June 2019 but was reborn asClimACT SchoolsGibraltar and comprises of educators from local Gibraltar schools and the advisory team in collaboration with the Department of the Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change; the University of Gibraltar and local NGOs.

ClimACT Schools aims to empower teachers and is endeavoring to teach our children about sustainable practices in relation to climate change and conservation of our natural environment.

Wednesday saw the culmination of this year's work. The event celebrated the vast amount of work being carried out in Gibraltar schools and schools were awarded certificates as a recognition ofthe innovation and hard work teachers have invested in teaching pupils about the impact of climate change while embedding sustainable practices into the ethos of the schools.

The climACT working party and core committee have developed the awards structure over a series of meetings and workshops. Schools Were awardedBronze, Silver, Gold and Diamond awards based on credits gained for a vast array of projects, policies and environmental initiatives.

Schools presented numerous initiatives which have impacted upon the ethos of their schools and promoted awareness and understanding of the climate change crisis. Initiatives ranging from recycling of paper, plastic and general waste reduction to reusable water bottles; setting up of sustainable hubs, upcycling art projects, zen zones and school patios; traffic free days, outings to study our natural heritage and growing vegetables, herbs and flowers in schools.The level of innovation, while developing skills of creativity, real-world engagement, problem solving, communication and collaboration skills, was truly impressive.

It is abundantly clear that our schools are invested in addressing the climate crisis. They are highlighting and prioritising the kind of immediate action that we all need to take NOW to avert disastrous consequences and steer a course to a better tomorrow.

The Minister for Education, the Hon Prof John Cortes, said: “It is absolutely wonderful to see how Climate Change awareness and action are so well embedded within the schools at every level. Excellent work is being done by teachers, support staff and the pupils. This is the only way to ensure a safe future for all of us."



